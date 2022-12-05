Senior Data Warehouse Developer – Centurion – Up to R500 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This impressive investment company delivering incredible returns for their customers is urgently seeking to hire a Senior Data Warehouse Developer.

The selected candidate will be responsible for improving business efficiencies by developing, maintaining, and supporting various software applications within the business.

Do You Have:

SQL skills (advanced)

A Degree (IT, Statistics, Computer Science)

3 – 5 years’ experience (financial sector)

SDLC understanding (advanced)

DMBOK certification (advantageous)

Got The Skills and Experience?

Strong understanding of Data Architecture, Metadata, & Master Data Management (MDM)

5+ years’ experience in T-SQL & SQL Server Database Engine

5+ years’ experience in MS SSIS ETL software

5+ years’ experience with MS Visual Studio Data Tools

Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo, and PostgreSQL

Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software

Strong understanding of source control systems, and building & releasing software versions (Microsoft TFS preferable)

Understanding of the DAMA framework (strong)

Ability to draft data governance policies (in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN, or similar)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM55725 which is a Fixed Term 12-Month Contract position based in Centurion offering a rate of up to R500 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

