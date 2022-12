Senior/ Lead Mobile Developer

We are recruiting a Senior/Lead Mobile Developer for a hybrid opportunity in Cape Town.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/Diploma

Experience Required:

Senior: 7+

Lead: 10+

Mobile Development

Android App Development

C#, MVC, MS SQL Server

Couchbase

Node.JS (Beneficial)

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Technical skills required:

Primary:

Android App Development

C# MVC

Microsoft SQL Server

Couchbase

Fast Health Interoperability Resources

GitHub DevOps

Secondary:

MongoDB

Node.js

PowerBI

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position