Senior Network Administrator at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Dec 5, 2022

Main Purpose of Role

  • To lend server and network support and to assist with troubleshooting and network related

Key Responsibilities:

Daily maintenance

  • Monitor / maintain all server infrastructure
  • Monitor tickets logged
  • Monitor / maintain all server proactive tasks
  • Daily backup monitoring
  • Monitoring of Antivirus definitions
  • First line troubleshooting on all server active issues and tickets logged
  • Escalating critical issues to Technical Manager
  • Reporting on client infrastructure health

Network Support:

  • Assisting Helpdesk Technicians with day to day duties
  • Troubleshooting
  • Network Challenges
  • Monitoring LAN and WAN links
  • Call logging and escalation to supervisors

Required Minimum Education / Training

  • Grade 12 certificate
  • A+
  • N+
  • Good general knowledge of servers and network infrastructure- Linux skills ( added advantage)

Required Minimum Work Experience

Minimum 5 -7 years’ experience in:

  • Windows 7/ Windows10- Active Directory- Exchange- Server support /Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];/2019
  • Network support
  • Backups / Symantec/Veeam
  • Antivirus support
  • Healthy infrastructure monitoring
  • VMWare
  • HyperV- Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];- And Antivirus support

Desired Skills:

  • Network Support
  • Network Administration

