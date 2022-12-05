Senior Network Administrator at Nutun

Main Purpose of Role
- To lend server and network support and to assist with troubleshooting and network related
Key Responsibilities:
Daily maintenance
- Monitor / maintain all server infrastructure
- Monitor tickets logged
- Monitor / maintain all server proactive tasks
- Daily backup monitoring
- Monitoring of Antivirus definitions
- First line troubleshooting on all server active issues and tickets logged
- Escalating critical issues to Technical Manager
- Reporting on client infrastructure health
Network Support:
- Assisting Helpdesk Technicians with day to day duties
- Troubleshooting
- Network Challenges
- Monitoring LAN and WAN links
- Call logging and escalation to supervisors
Required Minimum Education / Training
- Grade 12 certificate
- A+
- N+
- Good general knowledge of servers and network infrastructure- Linux skills ( added advantage)
Required Minimum Work Experience
Minimum 5 -7 years’ experience in:
- Windows 7/ Windows10- Active Directory- Exchange- Server support /Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];/2019
- Network support
- Backups / Symantec/Veeam
- Antivirus support
- Healthy infrastructure monitoring
- VMWare
- HyperV- Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];- And Antivirus support
Desired Skills:
- Network Support
- Network Administration