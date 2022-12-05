Senior SAP BW Consultant at Sabenza IT – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

As a Senior SAP BW Consultant you will be required to perform most of the tasks defined by the project, gathering facts, analysing clients’ requirements, and designing solutions that demonstrate the functionality to support the findings. This individual participates in the planning, design, and implementation for the assigned enterprise applications and/or systems.
This position is responsible for testing and troubleshooting the functionality of the installed enterprise applications and/or systems by identifying and documenting technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Works on strategic project tasks.
- Engage with clients to gather facts and analyse business requirements, including process.
- Participates in the design the solution and demonstrates functional to support the findings.
- Engage timely and provide quality consulting to the client.
- Assist in the technical preparation of business process workflows and procedures.
- Setup test scenarios and assist clients in testing cycles.
- Prepare end-user documentation and user manuals.
- Deliver progress reports and participate actively as a project team member.
- Perform the project management role on smaller projects aligned with accepted project management principles.
- Support peers and teams in specific areas of a project, such as functional testing, application configuration, data migration.
- Participate in delivery projects, supporting the lifecycle of Enterprise Applications projects.
- Executing functional testing of assigned applications.
- Participate in discussions around process design and configuration.
- Provide support documentation, system testing and authorizations.
Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:
- Knowledge and understanding of IT industry environment and business needs
- Excellent understanding of the business process
- Excellent project and/or program management skills
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
- Interpersonal skills with the ability to develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships
- Strong communication skills (verbal and written)
- The ability to work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders to ensure that the delivery of business transformation
- Good creativity and the ability to work with abstract concepts
- Extensive knowledge of systems, software, and programming languages
- Ability to focus on detail with an understanding of how it impacts the business strategically
- Excellent client service orientation
- Ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders and colleagues at all levels
- Ability to work in high-pressure situations
- Ability to establish and manage processes and practices through collaboration and the understanding of business
- Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- SAP certification preferred
Required Experience:
- Demonstrated experience working in SAP BW
- Experience working across project lifecycles from scoping to post go-live
- Demonstrated experience of the functional aspects of the application or system
- Demonstrated experience of business processes and associated technology
- Demonstrated experience in providing technical guidance for the planning, design implementation of enterprise applications
- Demonstrated experience in client engagement
Desired Skills:
- Sap Bw
- Project Lifecycles
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years