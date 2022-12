Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a Senior Test Analyst for a hybrid opportunity in Gauteng for a permanent position.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related

Experience Required:

7+ years experience

Mobile network/ telecoms experience

API Testing: SOAP UI or Postman

SQL

Duties/Responsibilities:

Manual Testing

Azure DevOps tool

Testing: Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

SQL queries

Jira, SOAP UI, or Postman

Agile/ Scrum experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Work environment:

Hybrid work model.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position