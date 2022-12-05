Software Developer Graduate at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful international company who is offering a remote or hybrid or office based role, you can choose. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Position Details:

Our client will be running a 2023 Graduate Programme which will run for 12 months.

The programme is for those who have completed their studies or are currently completing their postgraduate.

This opportunity will provide exceptional students with a passion for research and development

An opportunity to be trained and mentored by our very skilled, global team.

This opportunity will provide you with a structured and monitored workplace experience gained through exposure and interactions within a real work environment.

Graduates will be required to be in the Centurion office at least 3 days a week.

Our client is looking for passionate, motivated and creative people who want to be part of something bigger than themselves and work with like-minded people to make their mark and gain valuable real-world work experience.

Requirements:

Completed degree in the related field (Software Development, IT, Computer Science, etc.)

A South African ID

Fluent in English

You will need to have enthusiasm and motivation to grow/learn

Desired Skills:

Software Graduate

Developer

Computer Science

