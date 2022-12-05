Software Developer L3 – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, based in the Selby area, is urgently looking for a Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

The Software Developer will develop and design products according to Industry Best Practices and Standards with focus on re-usability, high-availability and portability. Responsible for providing in depth analysis and technical input on a broad-based set of challenges across the Technology landscape. Provide technical leadership to level 1 and level 2 developers.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Analysis and Planning

Plan phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects.

Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Analyse and understand business requirements, architecture and technical documents.

Assist in the preparation and documentation of software requirements and specifications

Conduct system and impact analysis of new development changes and remedy them prior to development.

Ability to manage project plans – milestone tracking, communication checkpoints, budgeting and forecasting.

Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades.

Understand functional and technical documentation needs of customers and research technology solutions to meet those needs

Identify and resolve system problems and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.

Design

Provide technical input and document detailed technical design documents.

Define and provide input on the Application Roadmap in line with the Technology Strategy.

Host and participate in JAD and ideation sessions with relevant stakeholders.

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix, improve and develop new applications.

Enhance applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations and designing solutions.

Review and apply security principles to all design and development work performed.

Provide expertise for technical product documentation projects and support and assist in documentation design

Create a shared understanding and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, code comments and clear code facilitating inter team discussions

Implementation and Execution

Engage with various client departments and project managers to manage specific processes within the software development life cycle (for example, functional specification, construction, quality assurance, implementation and reporting)

Ensure development of code meets quality (zero defects) and coding conventions (Company and generally acceptable standards). Follow change, incident, release and internal processes

Liaise with clients to coordinate the rollouts

Maintain relevant coding standards documentation, user training manuals

Write code according to Industry best practice and standards with focus on re-usability, high availability and portability meeting business requirements using the relevant technologies.

Ability to develop software across different domains and technologies (Full Stack).

Develop both platform independent solutions that are cloud ready and develop web-based solutions that are mobile ready.

Provide technical input and advise on changes to the current applications.

Minimum Requirements:

10 years’ experience as a software developer. Web based development(HTML5, Javascript, Angular, ReactJS, CSS) Object oriented development (Java, C#, .Net Core, Python) Database Management (SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL) Version Control (Git, MS TFS)

3 years’ development experience of cloud applications. Docker knowledge Kubernetes Node.js NGINX

Deep understanding of new emerging web and mobile development frameworks and models.

Degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Business Administration, Commerce or similar

Technical certifications, e.g. SQL, .Net, Java, Python (advantageous)

