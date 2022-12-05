Software Developer L3

Our client, based in the Selby area, is urgently looking for a Software Developer to join their dynamic team.
The Software Developer will develop and design products according to Industry Best Practices and Standards with focus on re-usability, high-availability and portability. Responsible for providing in depth analysis and technical input on a broad-based set of challenges across the Technology landscape. Provide technical leadership to level 1 and level 2 developers.
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
Analysis and Planning
- Plan phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects.
- Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.
- Analyse and understand business requirements, architecture and technical documents.
- Assist in the preparation and documentation of software requirements and specifications
- Conduct system and impact analysis of new development changes and remedy them prior to development.
- Ability to manage project plans – milestone tracking, communication checkpoints, budgeting and forecasting.
- Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades.
- Understand functional and technical documentation needs of customers and research technology solutions to meet those needs
- Identify and resolve system problems and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.
Design
- Provide technical input and document detailed technical design documents.
- Define and provide input on the Application Roadmap in line with the Technology Strategy.
- Host and participate in JAD and ideation sessions with relevant stakeholders.
- Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix, improve and develop new applications.
- Enhance applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations and designing solutions.
- Review and apply security principles to all design and development work performed.
- Provide expertise for technical product documentation projects and support and assist in documentation design
- Create a shared understanding and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, code comments and clear code facilitating inter team discussions
Implementation and Execution
- Engage with various client departments and project managers to manage specific processes within the software development life cycle (for example, functional specification, construction, quality assurance, implementation and reporting)
- Ensure development of code meets quality (zero defects) and coding conventions (Company and generally acceptable standards). Follow change, incident, release and internal processes
- Liaise with clients to coordinate the rollouts
- Maintain relevant coding standards documentation, user training manuals
- Write code according to Industry best practice and standards with focus on re-usability, high availability and portability meeting business requirements using the relevant technologies.
- Ability to develop software across different domains and technologies (Full Stack).
- Develop both platform independent solutions that are cloud ready and develop web-based solutions that are mobile ready.
- Provide technical input and advise on changes to the current applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- 10 years’ experience as a software developer.
- Web based development(HTML5, Javascript, Angular, ReactJS, CSS)
- Object oriented development (Java, C#, .Net Core, Python)
- Database Management (SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL)
- Version Control (Git, MS TFS)
- 3 years’ development experience of cloud applications.
- Docker knowledge
- Kubernetes
- Node.js
- NGINX
- Deep understanding of new emerging web and mobile development frameworks and models.
- Degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Business Administration, Commerce or similar
- Technical certifications, e.g. SQL, .Net, Java, Python (advantageous)
Please Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- SDLC
- Java
- C#
- .Net