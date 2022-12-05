Software Developer L3

Dec 5, 2022

Our client, based in the Selby area, is urgently looking for a Software Developer to join their dynamic team.
The Software Developer will develop and design products according to Industry Best Practices and Standards with focus on re-usability, high-availability and portability. Responsible for providing in depth analysis and technical input on a broad-based set of challenges across the Technology landscape. Provide technical leadership to level 1 and level 2 developers.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Analysis and Planning

  • Plan phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects.
  • Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.
  • Analyse and understand business requirements, architecture and technical documents.
  • Assist in the preparation and documentation of software requirements and specifications
  • Conduct system and impact analysis of new development changes and remedy them prior to development.
  • Ability to manage project plans – milestone tracking, communication checkpoints, budgeting and forecasting.
  • Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades.
  • Understand functional and technical documentation needs of customers and research technology solutions to meet those needs
  • Identify and resolve system problems and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.

Design

  • Provide technical input and document detailed technical design documents.
  • Define and provide input on the Application Roadmap in line with the Technology Strategy.
  • Host and participate in JAD and ideation sessions with relevant stakeholders.
  • Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix, improve and develop new applications.
  • Enhance applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations and designing solutions.
  • Review and apply security principles to all design and development work performed.
  • Provide expertise for technical product documentation projects and support and assist in documentation design
  • Create a shared understanding and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, code comments and clear code facilitating inter team discussions

Implementation and Execution

  • Engage with various client departments and project managers to manage specific processes within the software development life cycle (for example, functional specification, construction, quality assurance, implementation and reporting)
  • Ensure development of code meets quality (zero defects) and coding conventions (Company and generally acceptable standards). Follow change, incident, release and internal processes
  • Liaise with clients to coordinate the rollouts
  • Maintain relevant coding standards documentation, user training manuals
  • Write code according to Industry best practice and standards with focus on re-usability, high availability and portability meeting business requirements using the relevant technologies.
  • Ability to develop software across different domains and technologies (Full Stack).
  • Develop both platform independent solutions that are cloud ready and develop web-based solutions that are mobile ready.
  • Provide technical input and advise on changes to the current applications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 10 years’ experience as a software developer.
    • Web based development(HTML5, Javascript, Angular, ReactJS, CSS)
    • Object oriented development (Java, C#, .Net Core, Python)
    • Database Management (SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL)
    • Version Control (Git, MS TFS)

  • 3 years’ development experience of cloud applications.
    • Docker knowledge
    • Kubernetes
    • Node.js
    • NGINX

  • Deep understanding of new emerging web and mobile development frameworks and models.

  • Degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Business Administration, Commerce or similar

  • Technical certifications, e.g. SQL, .Net, Java, Python (advantageous)

Please Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • SDLC
  • Java
  • C#
  • .Net

