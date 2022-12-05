System Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

To work as part of a team executing the systems engineering during design, construction, integration, verification and commissioning of the SKA Mid Dishes and associated supporting systems, both in the laboratories in Cape Town and on site at Carnarvon in the Northern Cape.

Key Responsibilities:

Plan and execute assembly, integration and verification of complicated systems, both in the laboratory and in the field

Responsible for systems engineering over multiple lifecycle phases with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of systems design, for subsystems and systems with medium criticality

Establishing baselines and design configurations, including preparing and implementing engineering changes to the baselines

Performing detail engineering analysis and synthesis of alternative solutions derived from unclear or vague specifications

Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations

Provide “field engineering” services after delivery to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification

Coaching or mentoring one or more young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering

Participate in work teams focussed on Project or Programme planning and strategic decision making

Contribute to the organisational maturity through the maintenance and upgrade of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

1-3 years

B

Eng/B

Sc (Eng) with 4+ years; ORM

Eng with 3+ years; ORPhD/D

Eng with 1+ years

Experience:

Integration, test and verification of complicated systems

Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e

g

CORE)Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures

Baseline establishment and management

Change control

Knowledge:

Recognised domain knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques

Configuration management and configuration management systems

Systems Engineering Standards, e

g

ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289,Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

Additional Notes:

The applicant should have the following skills/abilities/competencies:Operate independently or as part of a team to engineer products and systems, typically at any level of the systems hierarchy from materials & components up to user systems. Engineering activities covering multiple lifecycle phases of the system under development with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and "ilities" of system design. Detailed engineering tasks and analysis with limited or no supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job. Systems engineering on a primary system across multiple domains while supporting a secondary product line. Lead the evolution and implementation of improved engineering processes. Advanced interpersonal skills in order to influence engineering attitudes and systems design for operational excellence. The Systems Engineer will operate within a matrix engineering organisation and thus may be deployed between various projects and teams with different specific roles as dictated by the current organizational needs. Professional accreditation will be an advantage. The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities.

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

