Technical Specialist II-Cloud Administrator at Kwena

Dec 5, 2022

To ensure the administration of our cloud-based Integration & Middleware platforms, based on digital solutions in line with Business and IT strategies. Assist developers, support personnel and operators with cloud administrative tasks that will enable seamless, secure and cost-effective functioning of our cloud-based integration platform. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.
Job description

  • Administration of cloud-based systems aligned to team processes & requirements

o Ensure the upkeep and health of the system and services are functioning correctly
o Implement preventative maintenance steps
o Maintain system back-ups and ensure recovery mechanisms are in place
o Develop and code scripts to automate certain administration tasks to speed up activities and enable re-use

  • Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret user requirements and translate into administration solutions.
o Investigate and solve systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

  • Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
o Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Minimum requirements

  • 3 year IT Diploma
  • Specific cloud-based administration skills
  • Relevant business process context knowledge
  • Must be willing to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools
  • Great technical skills and scripting skills

Additional Criteria

  • Operating System admin skills using Linux, Windows and Unix
  • Scripting skills using Python, Javascript, Bash or other shell scripting languages
  • AWS Cloud administration skills
  • Security & Access Control – AWS IAM, Azure Active Directory, SSO, SAML, OAuth2, Credentials management, Certificates
  • Virtualization concepts – Hyper-V, VMware, KVM, etc.
  • Containers – Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, AWS EKS, etc.
  • Cost Management – effective cost management for cloud-workloads
  • Infrastructure as CodeDevOps – codify and manage underlying IT infrastructure using technologies such as AWS CloudFormation, Git-based code repositories, Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Jenkins, etc.

Preferable:

o API Management concepts & technologies
o Observability technologies such as ELK stack, AWS CloudWatch or equivelant
o Modern Data Lake concepts & technologies
o Event-streams platforms – Kafka, Confluent, etc.
o Middleware & Interation technologies: IBM Integration BusMessage Broker, IBM MQ, IBM Datapower
o Git-based code repository: BitBucket

  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
  • Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Windows
  • Unix
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • AWS Cloud

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

