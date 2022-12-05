Technical Specialist II-Cloud Administrator at Kwena

To ensure the administration of our cloud-based Integration & Middleware platforms, based on digital solutions in line with Business and IT strategies. Assist developers, support personnel and operators with cloud administrative tasks that will enable seamless, secure and cost-effective functioning of our cloud-based integration platform. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.
Job description
- Administration of cloud-based systems aligned to team processes & requirements
o Ensure the upkeep and health of the system and services are functioning correctly
o Implement preventative maintenance steps
o Maintain system back-ups and ensure recovery mechanisms are in place
o Develop and code scripts to automate certain administration tasks to speed up activities and enable re-use
- Maintain and support existing systems
o Interpret user requirements and translate into administration solutions.
o Investigate and solve systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
- Ensures effective operations
o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
o Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
Minimum requirements
- 3 year IT Diploma
- Specific cloud-based administration skills
- Relevant business process context knowledge
- Must be willing to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools
- Great technical skills and scripting skills
Additional Criteria
- Operating System admin skills using Linux, Windows and Unix
- Scripting skills using Python, Javascript, Bash or other shell scripting languages
- AWS Cloud administration skills
- Security & Access Control – AWS IAM, Azure Active Directory, SSO, SAML, OAuth2, Credentials management, Certificates
- Virtualization concepts – Hyper-V, VMware, KVM, etc.
- Containers – Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, AWS EKS, etc.
- Cost Management – effective cost management for cloud-workloads
- Infrastructure as CodeDevOps – codify and manage underlying IT infrastructure using technologies such as AWS CloudFormation, Git-based code repositories, Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Jenkins, etc.
Preferable:
o API Management concepts & technologies
o Observability technologies such as ELK stack, AWS CloudWatch or equivelant
o Modern Data Lake concepts & technologies
o Event-streams platforms – Kafka, Confluent, etc.
o Middleware & Interation technologies: IBM Integration BusMessage Broker, IBM MQ, IBM Datapower
o Git-based code repository: BitBucket
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Windows
- Unix
- Python
- Javascript
- AWS Cloud
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma