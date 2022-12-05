TS Implementation Engineer at Headhunters – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our client in the IT sector, based in Durban, is currently looking to employ an experienced TS Implementation Engineer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- Extensive work experience in an implementation engineering role (+8 years).
- Specialist Networking knowledge and experience essential.
- Experience engaging with clients and conducting technical discussions and workshops.
- Excellent administration and documentation experience.
- Minimum of CCNA Wireless. CCNP Wireless preferred.
- Knowledge of wireless networks and environments.
- Experience with wireless surveys.
- Ability to troubleshoot wireless problems.
- Computer Science/Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training.
- CCNP or CCIE Certification.
- Experience deploying Cisco DNAC, SD-WAN (Cisco, Meraki, Fortinet), Meraki, AirOS and 9800 WLCs and F5.
- LAN Switching, Wireless, WAN protocols. IP Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) and ACI
- Required academic qualification and certifications: Tacacs, ISE, radius, Qos, IP SLA, SNMP, AAA, VTP, Access lists, Stacking, Aruba switches and WLC, AWS, Azure.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Interact with clients on highly complex requirements of a solution.
- Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties or specialists.
- Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance targets, leading by example and monitoring the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required.
- Write reports and complete and maintain project documentation.
- Recommends improvements to standard operating procedures relating to installations
- Act as coach and mentor to junior engineers.
- Included in highly complex design work, with input to the design expected.
- Expected to work independently and take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.
- Monitors the quality of work produced by junior engineers and makes recommendations for continuous improvement.
