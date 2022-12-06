Analyst Fraud Data at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Die Boord

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To minimise financial crime losses to Capitec Bank and its clients (internal and external) through: Extracting, analysing and linking of data from multiple sources and systems in order to detect fraud trends – thereby enabling the writing new fraud rules.

* Implementing and operationalising fraud rules, and analysing the effectiveness thereof through dashboards and metrics.

Experience

Minimum:

* At least 2 years’ experience within an analytical environment, including application of SQL, Power BI and advanced Excel functions

Ideal:

* 2+ years’ experience within a fraud rules analytical environment, including application of SQL, Power BI and advanced Excel functions.

* Fraud analysis experience.

* Banking / financial services

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Accounting – Financial Accounting or Economic and Management Sciences

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting – Financial Accounting or Economic and Management Sciences

Profile description: Knowledge

Minimum:

* In depth knowledge on data and analytics

* Relevant coding languages (preferably SQL)

Ideal:

* Understanding of forensics (fraud)

* Understanding and knowledge of:

* Internal MIS database tables/table structures

* Internal and external banking environment

* Capitec Bank products

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Decision making skills

* Numerical Reasoning skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

SQL

Analytics

Problem Solving

