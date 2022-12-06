Android Mobile Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town Region

You will be joining a team of Android Developers and where you’ll be contributing to the growth and success mobile apps. You’ll be expected to help drive team culture, high code quality and assist helping/mentoring your inexperienced teammates.
Key performance Areas
- Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java and Kotlin)
- Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.
- Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.
- Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.
- Good familiarity of clean code architecture patterns specifically MVVM.
- Good familiarity of Android Architecture components
- Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
- Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance
- Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)
Minimum Requirements:
- +5 years mobile development experience
- +3 years Android native development experience in either Java or Kotlin
- Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin
- Experience with REST /JSON web services and Swagger
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to work in a team.
- Ability to break down requirements into achievable tasks.
- Continuous learning / self-improvement.
- Logical and process thinking.
- Goal-Driven.
- Willing to think and work outside of the box.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Kotlin
- REST
- SCRUM SDLC
- Android studio
- Agile