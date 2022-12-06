Android Mobile Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Dec 6, 2022

You will be joining a team of Android Developers and where you’ll be contributing to the growth and success mobile apps. You’ll be expected to help drive team culture, high code quality and assist helping/mentoring your inexperienced teammates.

Key performance Areas

  • Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java and Kotlin)
  • Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.
  • Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.
  • Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.
  • Good familiarity of clean code architecture patterns specifically MVVM.
  • Good familiarity of Android Architecture components
  • Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
  • Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance
  • Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
  • Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Minimum Requirements:

  • +5 years mobile development experience
  • +3 years Android native development experience in either Java or Kotlin
  • Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin
  • Experience with REST /JSON web services and Swagger
  • Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ability to work in a team.
  • Ability to break down requirements into achievable tasks.
  • Continuous learning / self-improvement.
  • Logical and process thinking.
  • Goal-Driven.
  • Willing to think and work outside of the box.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Kotlin
  • REST
  • SCRUM SDLC
  • Android studio
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *