Android Mobile Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town Region

You will be joining a team of Android Developers and where you’ll be contributing to the growth and success mobile apps. You’ll be expected to help drive team culture, high code quality and assist helping/mentoring your inexperienced teammates.

Key performance Areas

Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java and Kotlin)

Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.

Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.

Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.

Good familiarity of clean code architecture patterns specifically MVVM.

Good familiarity of Android Architecture components

Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping

Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance

Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Minimum Requirements:

+5 years mobile development experience

+3 years Android native development experience in either Java or Kotlin

Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin

Experience with REST /JSON web services and Swagger

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to work in a team.

Ability to break down requirements into achievable tasks.

Continuous learning / self-improvement.

Logical and process thinking.

Goal-Driven.

Willing to think and work outside of the box.

Desired Skills:

Java

Kotlin

REST

SCRUM SDLC

Android studio

Agile

