Automation Tester

Qualifications And Experience

Relevant Tertiary IT qualification preferred

3+ years’ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle

2 – 3 years of automation testing

QA related certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation (preferably)

Experience In

Testing Levels & Lifecycle

Automation frameworks and Tools (Selenium)

Test Management Tools (ALM, Xray, Zephyr)

Testing Techniques

Process Improvement Models

Experience with API testing and automation using tools like PostMan (advantageous)

Experience or at least familiarity with SQL

Experience using Agile methodologies e.g. Kanban, SCRUM

Desired Skills:

selenium

Testing Automation

API testing

Postman

Kanban

