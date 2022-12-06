Automation Tester

Qualifications And Experience
Relevant Tertiary IT qualification preferred
3+ years’ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle
2 – 3 years of automation testing
QA related certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation (preferably)
Experience In
Testing Levels & Lifecycle
Automation frameworks and Tools (Selenium)
Test Management Tools (ALM, Xray, Zephyr)
Testing Techniques
Process Improvement Models
Experience with API testing and automation using tools like PostMan (advantageous)
Experience or at least familiarity with SQL
Experience using Agile methodologies e.g. Kanban, SCRUM
Desired Skills:
- selenium
- Testing Automation
- API testing
- Postman
- Kanban