The Business Analyst is responsible for providing data and analysis as well as to assist the Commercial Development Manager in projects with an aim to improve the commercial performance of the Company in South Africa (SA) and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). The Business Analyst will act as a support to the different business segments executing commercial processes, projects and initiatives to maximize business impact in South Africa (SA) and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

Main responsibilities are top line business performance analysis and insights generation in our commercial processes with report development, ad-hoc analytics and special projects being central to the [URL Removed] will be report to the Commercial Development Manager.

Your key responsibilities will be

Frequently follows, analyses, and effectively communicates commercial performance against a set target with a strong focus on accuracy.

Identify business trends by utilizing data and draw insights that can be used to strengthen the strategy and processes.

Manage data sources, both internal and external, and ensure data integrity to allow insight reporting to facilitate managerial decision making.

Assist Com-Ex Manager in all critical business planning and reporting, including developing business intelligence reporting.

Coordinate with sales team for ad hoc market information (S&T, Competition, territory sizing, etc).

Participates in key strategic projects to improve our commercial performance such as Pricing excellence, Business cases, tools, and software.

Own and manage daily CRM (salesforce.com) related activities

Collaborates with all other business stakeholders to analyse overall performance

Professional qualifications

CA(SA), MBA or BCom Economics (3yr) is a minimum requirement

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Business Partnering/ Corporate Finance or Management

Excellent numerical skills with an analytical approach to Marketing and the ability to

Strong business acumen and commercial understanding

Strong collaboration skills across functions and cultures

Fluent in English (written and spoken) – ideally combined with one more language

Highly effective communication and presentation skills in addition to the ability to engage with different cultures in the SA & SSA region

Proficient computer skills including MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and

CRM database

Desired Skills:

