Intermediate Backend Engineer-Java at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is currently running a REST API, microservice based backend environment, built on top of Kubernetes clusters managed by terraform and helm. Covers multiple datacentres across South Africa, and our services have very close integrations with core network elements to get as much value as possible out of our network.

As an intermediate engineer, you will be exposed to working on multiple domains of the company, namely billing, core networks, consumer, operations and more.

You will be responsible for:

Working and collaborating with a team of engineers.

Taking ownership for the service you build and work on.

Delivering fast and delivering safely.

Applying your knowledge and experience to further educate the team and improve our services

Materializing the business’s vision.

Requirements:

3 or more years of experience with:

JPA

Sprong Boot

RDBMS

Unit Testing

1 or more years of experience with:

Microservice Architecture

Cloud native applications

Having experience with the following will definitly help:

Kubernetes

Kafka / Confluent

Message Queues

ELK Stack

GitLab

PostgreSQL

NoSQL

We also look for a few behavoural competencies, namely:

The ability to work within a team.

The ability to lead and motivate others.

Continuous self improvement and learning

Very good written and spoken communication skills

Logical and process thinking

Curiosity

Goal-driven

Google-Fu

