Intermediate C#.Net Analyst Programmer (Full Stack with Angular) – Johannesburg (REMOTE) – R720k to R800k CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at a “beyond a bank” financial tech hub who are on the lookout for an Intermediate C#.Net Analyst Programmer to join their crew. You will sink your teeth into SMEs term loans, revolving credit facilities & digital overdraft facilities. The culture promises a high-learning, fast-paced environment where you can better your skills. They are listed on the JSE and focus on high-net-worth profiles.
You will be part of an innovative top team and involved in the development, upkeep, configuration /enhancement of a variety of cool applications using the latest tech. This team also meets or scrum sessions giving you the tools and direction you need for a job well done!
Do you have what it takes to land an interview?
- 4 – 6 years’ experience in software development
- You are skilled in C#.Net, Angular 10+, RESTful Services, MS SQL Server, Visual Studio, HTML5 & CSS
- Agile Scrum
- Azure cloud for the win
- You have experience in one or more of the following areas: banking, Forex, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance
- You are a South-African citizen
Qualifications:
Bachelor of Science Computer Science or similar is preferred OR a relevant industry certification such as an MCPD of sorts
Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent, remote position offering a cost to company of up to R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability
