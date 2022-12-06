Intermediate Frontend Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION

FRONTEND DEVELOPER

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Frontend Web Developer will be responsible to design and implement the unique

interface between the various clients’ websites and the application / platform. The role will

create a unique and client specific appearance and design for each client, aligning the

frontend to each clients’ specific brand and requirements.

The role will work with the various cross functional teams, including the Global Operations

team (responsible for client liaison and support), UX/UI Design (responsible create user-friendly

interfaces) as well as the Core Development team (responsible for the maintenance and

enhancement) for the core system.

The Frontend Web Developer will be responsible to produce and/or assist in developing user

documentation and providing post development hand-over / training.

QUALIFICATIONS, TECHNOLOGIES, AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Grade 12

IT Qualification or relevant certification will serve as an advantage.

Experience: 18 – 24 Months experience

Previous experience in an Agile environment

Previous Web Development experience will be required.

The following languages and tools will be a minimum requirement:

o CSS

o HTML,

o JavaScript

o TypeScript

o Angular 8+

o CSS o HTML, o JavaScript o TypeScript o Angular 8+ Knowledge of the Atlassian Suite (Confluence and Jira) will be advantage

SKILLS REQUIRED

Good verbal and written communication skills

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

Strong interpersonal skills and highly collaborative

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Ability to use client input to create functional, creative, and user-friendly webpages

Time management skills to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work appropriately

Design, develop and implement Frontend Web Solutions

Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into deliverables to satisfy client requirements.

Provide reasonable estimates for completion of work.

Identify the suitable web page design and structure.

Develop the necessary features to enhance users’ experience, while finding a balance between functional and aesthetic design that remains aligned to brand identity and overall requirements.

Ensure that designs are optimized for efficiency and scalability.

Working in alignment with the proper software development life cycle to ensure on time, on cost, on quality delivery.

Follow company development standards and rules

Using effective and efficient development methods

Provide QA with working solutions, test guidelines and instructions.

Develop solutions that meets the customer’s requirements.

Document features that have been developed.

Participate in all scrum processes and make meaningful contributions.

Communicate timeously with Team Lead/Scrum master on any impediments found.

Maintain high standards of quality to minimize rework and resource wastage

Reporting and Administration

Furnish the support team with relevant information for the compilation of service estimates when applicable

Ensure Jira is kept updated accurately with detailed, relevant information and documentation as required –

o Code or functionality changes

o Changes in requirements

o Impact analyses

o Code or functionality changes o Changes in requirements o Impact analyses Provide user manuals/documentation when relevant on confluence or applicable system

Accurately update development stream management tool, merge code correctly and maintain version control.

Log and manage time on Jira items line with time estimates

Self-Development

Continuous self-development in line with skills matrix

Desired Skills:

CSS

HTML

Javascript

Typescript

Angular8+

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

JOB DESCRIPTION

FRONTEND DEVELOPER

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Frontend Web Developer will be responsible to design and implement the unique

interface between the various clients’ websites and the application / platform. The role will

create a unique and client specific appearance and design for each client, aligning the

frontend to each clients’ specific brand and requirements.

The role will work with the various cross functional teams, including the Global Operations

team (responsible for client liaison and support), UX/UI Design (responsible create user-friendly

interfaces) as well as the Core Development team (responsible for the maintenance and

enhancement) for the core system.

The Frontend Web Developer will be responsible to produce and/or assist in developing user

documentation and providing post development hand-over / training.

QUALIFICATIONS, TECHNOLOGIES, AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

– Grade 12

– IT Qualification or relevant certification will serve as an advantage.

– Experience: 18 – 24 Months experience

– Previous experience in an Agile environment

– Previous Web Development experience will be required.

– The following languages and tools will be a minimum requirement:

o CSS

o HTML,

o JavaScript

o TypeScript

o Angular 8+

– Knowledge of the Atlassian Suite (Confluence and Jira) will be advantage

SKILLS REQUIRED

– Good verbal and written communication skills

– Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

– Strong interpersonal skills and highly collaborative

– Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

– Ability to use client input to create functional, creative, and user-friendly webpages

– Time management skills to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work appropriately

Design, develop and implement Frontend Web Solutions

– Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into deliverables to satisfy client requirements.

– Provide reasonable estimates for completion of work.

– Identify the suitable web page design and structure.

– Develop the necessary features to enhance users’ experience, while finding a balance between functional and aesthetic design that remains aligned to brand identity and overall requirements.

– Ensure that designs are optimized for efficiency and scalability.

– Working in alignment with the proper software development life cycle to ensure on time, on cost, on quality delivery.

– Follow company development standards and rules

– Using effective and efficient development methods

– Provide QA with working solutions, test guidelines and instructions.

– Develop solutions that meets the customer’s requirements.

– Document features that have been developed.

– Participate in all scrum processes and make meaningful contributions.

– Communicate timeously with Team Lead/Scrum master on any impediments found.

– Maintain high standards of quality to minimize rework and resource wastage

Reporting and Administration

– Furnish the support team with relevant information for the compilation of service estimates when applicable

– Ensure Jira is kept updated accurately with detailed, relevant information and documentation as required –

o Code or functionality changes

o Changes in requirements

o Impact analyses

– Provide user manuals/documentation when relevant on confluence or applicable system

– Accurately update development stream management tool, merge code correctly and maintain version control.

– Log and manage time on Jira items line with time estimates

Self-Development

– Continuous self-development in line with skills matrix

Learn more/Apply for this position