Intermediate Java Developer

Dec 6, 2022

Individually responsible for delivering on project requirements

  • Software development, planning, design and investigation

Accountable for:

  • Software development, bug fixing, technical recommendations (incl. impact assessment & test focus) & lifecycle management
  • Unit test development, static analysis & software maintenance
  • Unified application software setup, continuous integration, configuration & delivery
  • Software component profiling & reporting
  • Work breakdown structure, estimation and risk identification and mitigation
  • Low level designs for work packages.
  • Work package progress reporting
  • Adherence to the milestone driven hybrid project & cross-functional teams (CFT) process & policies
  • Knowledge transfer within the team (Presentations & documentation)

Requirements:

  • Min 4 years of experience working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery in Core Java systems and/or Web applications on Embedded devices.
  • Knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns
  • Understanding of HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript
  • Knowledge of Industry-wide best practices of Processes, Development Methodologies and Tools for Embedded Development
  • Sufficient knowledge of Security & Software Compliances regulatory requirements
  • Knowledge of SDLC Tools, e.g. IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre

Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid, DevOps etc.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Javascript
  • SDLC
  • IBM JAzz
  • Jira HP
  • Agile
  • Waterfall
  • Hybrid
  • Devops
  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

