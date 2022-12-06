Intermediate Java Developer

Individually responsible for delivering on project requirements

Software development, planning, design and investigation

Accountable for:

Software development, bug fixing, technical recommendations (incl. impact assessment & test focus) & lifecycle management

Unit test development, static analysis & software maintenance

Unified application software setup, continuous integration, configuration & delivery

Software component profiling & reporting

Work breakdown structure, estimation and risk identification and mitigation

Low level designs for work packages.

Work package progress reporting

Adherence to the milestone driven hybrid project & cross-functional teams (CFT) process & policies

Knowledge transfer within the team (Presentations & documentation)

Requirements:

Min 4 years of experience working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery in Core Java systems and/or Web applications on Embedded devices.

Knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns

Understanding of HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript

Knowledge of Industry-wide best practices of Processes, Development Methodologies and Tools for Embedded Development

Sufficient knowledge of Security & Software Compliances regulatory requirements

Knowledge of SDLC Tools, e.g. IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre

Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid, DevOps etc.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

SDLC

IBM JAzz

Jira HP

Agile

Waterfall

Hybrid

Devops

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

