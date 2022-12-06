Intermediate Java Developer

Individually responsible for delivering on project requirements
- Software development, planning, design and investigation
Accountable for:
- Software development, bug fixing, technical recommendations (incl. impact assessment & test focus) & lifecycle management
- Unit test development, static analysis & software maintenance
- Unified application software setup, continuous integration, configuration & delivery
- Software component profiling & reporting
- Work breakdown structure, estimation and risk identification and mitigation
- Low level designs for work packages.
- Work package progress reporting
- Adherence to the milestone driven hybrid project & cross-functional teams (CFT) process & policies
- Knowledge transfer within the team (Presentations & documentation)
Requirements:
- Min 4 years of experience working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery in Core Java systems and/or Web applications on Embedded devices.
- Knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns
- Understanding of HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript
- Knowledge of Industry-wide best practices of Processes, Development Methodologies and Tools for Embedded Development
- Sufficient knowledge of Security & Software Compliances regulatory requirements
- Knowledge of SDLC Tools, e.g. IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre
Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid, DevOps etc.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Javascript
- SDLC
- IBM JAzz
- Jira HP
- Agile
- Waterfall
- Hybrid
- Devops
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree