Mobile Developer

Dec 6, 2022

One of our clients are on the hunt for a Mobile Software Developer to join their fantastic team. This is a Perm opportunity and the suitable candidate will have to be Onsite.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience on Mobile Application development.
  • 3-5 years of software development experience
  • Extensive experience in Java programming
  • Experience with JavaScript/React/React Native will be beneficial
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs and Socket communication
  • Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
  • Strong knowledge of the Android SDK
  • Strong knowledge of UI/UX design
  • Proficient with Git
  • Experienced with Agile Scrum development methodologies
  • Embrace challenges and learning opportunities

Responsibilities:

  • Design and build advanced applications for Mobile Platforms
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design and ship new features
  • Work with external libraries, data sources and APIs
  • Ensure the best performance, quality and usability of the application
  • Maintain and improve code quality and organization

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Development
  • React
  • React Native
  • Android SDK
  • API
  • GIT
  • Android Development
  • Mobile Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

