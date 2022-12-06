Mobile Developer

One of our clients are on the hunt for a Mobile Software Developer to join their fantastic team. This is a Perm opportunity and the suitable candidate will have to be Onsite.

The ideal candidate should have:

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field

Minimum 2 years’ experience on Mobile Application development.

3-5 years of software development experience

Extensive experience in Java programming

Experience with JavaScript/React/React Native will be beneficial

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and Socket communication

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

Strong knowledge of the Android SDK

Strong knowledge of UI/UX design

Proficient with Git

Experienced with Agile Scrum development methodologies

Embrace challenges and learning opportunities

Responsibilities:

Design and build advanced applications for Mobile Platforms

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design and ship new features

Work with external libraries, data sources and APIs

Ensure the best performance, quality and usability of the application

Maintain and improve code quality and organization

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Mobile Development

React

React Native

Android SDK

API

GIT

Android Development

Mobile Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position