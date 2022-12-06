Mobile Developer – Gauteng Sandown

One of our clients are on the hunt for a Mobile Software Developer to join their fantastic team. This is a Perm opportunity and the suitable candidate will have to be Onsite.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
- Minimum 2 years’ experience on Mobile Application development.
- 3-5 years of software development experience
- Extensive experience in Java programming
- Experience with JavaScript/React/React Native will be beneficial
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs and Socket communication
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
- Strong knowledge of the Android SDK
- Strong knowledge of UI/UX design
- Proficient with Git
- Experienced with Agile Scrum development methodologies
- Embrace challenges and learning opportunities
Responsibilities:
- Design and build advanced applications for Mobile Platforms
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design and ship new features
- Work with external libraries, data sources and APIs
- Ensure the best performance, quality and usability of the application
- Maintain and improve code quality and organization
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Development
- React
- React Native
- Android SDK
- API
- GIT
- Android Development
- Mobile Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate