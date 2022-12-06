.Net Application Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
Job purpose:
To design, write and maintain C# code for future and ongoing projects on behalf of the client. Identify opportunities to improve efficiency by optimizing business performance through technology application.
Qualifications:
Requirements:
- Consultation on projects and quick wins
- High-Level Design and Detailed Design
- Development
- Code Quality reviews
- Quality Assurance support and reviews
- Collaborating/Teamwork
- Working in a project team alongside other developers.
- Providing technical support to stakeholders in the organization
- Participating in project meetings with management and other team members
- Feedback on progress to Scrum Master/project manager
- Timesheet capture
- Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology
- Continuously monitor the production environment and enhance/streamline where appropriate.
- System Maintenance
- System Support
- System/Application Development
- Participate in research that will enable recommendations related to system software.
- Deliver work products according to the agreed timelines and within the agreed budget.
- Deliver proof of concepts to customers and obtain the necessary sign-off.
- Communicate new features to stakeholders through forums
Qualifications:
- 5 Years experience in C# and SQL
- ASP.NET MVC + .NET Core, ASP.NET Web API, ASP.NET Web Forms
- MSMQ, WCF
- LINQ, Entity Framework, Unit testing frameworks
- Mocking framework, Mapping frameworks, Jasmine
- Castle Windsor, StructureMap, [URL Removed] of Object-Oriented Software development principals
Type of exposure / experience
- Extensive high-level design experience
- Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban, and or SAFe
- Worked with UI development can prepare mockups
- SOA / API
- SOAP and Rest
- DevOps toolsets for software releases
Desired Skills:
- Coding
- Budget Design
- Time Management
- Customer Service
- Problem Solving