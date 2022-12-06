.NET Developer

Dec 6, 2022

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.

Required Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years SQL Server database administration experience
  • Minimum 3 year working experience with SQL 2012 – 2019
  • Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, Synapse and similar services in
  • Minimum 2 year working experience with Cloud based SaaS (Azure, Google or AWS)
  • All forms of SQL Replication

Responsibilities:

  • Manage the performance of SQL databases hosted both on-premises and in Azure (IaaS / PaaS) for actively developed application and warehouse processes.
  • Responsible for performing data loads & extracts, refreshing lower environments, and replicating data between server
  • Configure and maintain databases servers and processes:
  • Patch management of RDBMS
  • ETL Tools Administration (Synapse, Airflow)
  • Administration of the Report / Analytics Environment (SSRS, SSAS, PowerBI)
  • Online SAAS (Google, Azure, AWS)

Desired Skills:

  • .net
  • azure
  • ETL
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

