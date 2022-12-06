.NET Developer

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.
Required Experience:
- Minimum 5 years SQL Server database administration experience
- Minimum 3 year working experience with SQL 2012 – 2019
- Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, Synapse and similar services in
- Minimum 2 year working experience with Cloud based SaaS (Azure, Google or AWS)
- All forms of SQL Replication
Responsibilities:
- Manage the performance of SQL databases hosted both on-premises and in Azure (IaaS / PaaS) for actively developed application and warehouse processes.
- Responsible for performing data loads & extracts, refreshing lower environments, and replicating data between server
- Configure and maintain databases servers and processes:
- Patch management of RDBMS
- ETL Tools Administration (Synapse, Airflow)
- Administration of the Report / Analytics Environment (SSRS, SSAS, PowerBI)
- Online SAAS (Google, Azure, AWS)
Desired Skills:
- .net
- azure
- ETL
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years