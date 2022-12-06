.NET Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.

Required Experience:

Minimum 5 years SQL Server database administration experience

Minimum 3 year working experience with SQL 2012 – 2019

Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, Synapse and similar services in

Minimum 2 year working experience with Cloud based SaaS (Azure, Google or AWS)

All forms of SQL Replication

Responsibilities:

Manage the performance of SQL databases hosted both on-premises and in Azure (IaaS / PaaS) for actively developed application and warehouse processes.

Responsible for performing data loads & extracts, refreshing lower environments, and replicating data between server

Configure and maintain databases servers and processes:

Patch management of RDBMS

ETL Tools Administration (Synapse, Airflow)

Administration of the Report / Analytics Environment (SSRS, SSAS, PowerBI)

Online SAAS (Google, Azure, AWS)

Desired Skills:

.net

azure

ETL

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

