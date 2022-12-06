NetApp award for Westcon-Comstor SSA

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has been recognised as NetApp Cloud Distributor of the Year 2022 for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region.

The awards were given to partners at the company’s annual NetApp Middle-East Partner Summit and Awards held in Dubai in November 2022.

The NetApp Partner Awards are for its Fiscal Year 2022 (FY’22). They are awarded to partners that exemplify and share the vendor’s focus on customers and those who can solve business challenges with NetApp’s industry-leading hybrid multicloud solutions and services.

“It’s an exciting time to be a NetApp distribution partner, as the company continues to innovate and deliver solutions that are central to assisting clients while they navigate the multicloud era,” says Daniel Thenga, NetApp business unit manager at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “We are absolutely delighted to receive the award as Cloud Distributor of the Year 2022. As a digitally driven distributor, we have seen the opportunity for our partners to deliver superior cloud solutions and have made it a priority for our business to align with vendors who deliver solutions matched to this priority like NetApp.”

According to NetApp, the Cloud Distributor of the Year META is awarded to the distribution partner that has demonstrated success in delivering new cloud experiences, unlocking greater business value for their customers while driving impressive revenue growth over the past financial year.

“I would like to congratulate the SSA team for bringing this award home. This team continues to grow its expertise, invest in its technical skills, and push the boundaries of what the NetApp solutions can do for our partners and their customers. I am exceptionally proud that they can add this well-deserved silverware to their trophy case,” ends Thenga.