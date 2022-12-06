Network Engineer (Security) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

As a Network Engineer (Security), you’ll be responsible for planning and implementing network infrastructure and security strategies. You will also have the opportunity to work on business-critical projects as well as manage IT support staff.

Requirements

1. Administration and Management of Palo Alto, FortiGate , Cisco ASA and Check Point firewall infrastructure.

2. Must have strong hands-on experience with Palo Alto Firewalls, Panorama, Fortigate firewalls, FortiManager & Analyzer appliances, CISCO ISE and repower, Checkpoint Next-Generation Firewalls and Smart-1 appliances.

3. Creating, changing and analysing rules based on requirements and troubleshooting.

4. Configure and troubleshoot HA Cluster, Backup, Upgrade, Patch and Migrate Firewalls

5. Must have knowledge using the Packet captures and troubleshooting skills in Palo Alto, Checkpoint and Fortigate firewalls.

6. Must have knowledge of Check Point internal communication protocols and troubleshooting skills.

7. Knowledge of setup site-to-site IPSEC VPN tunnel and Remote VPN (SSL) within and across platforms like Checkpoint, Palo alto and Fortigate Firewalls.

8. Advanced troubleshooting of production problems with RCA and fault diagnosis.

9. Perform regular review of firewall rule bases and recommend necessary optimization actions.

10. Upgrade and patch management of Firewalls like Palo-alto, Fortinet and Checkpoint Firewalls.

Qualifications:

1. Cisco certified candidates CCNP / CCIE

2. Work Experience of 7 to 10 years in Cisco Networking / Security / Converged Communications is preferred

3. Quick learner, Good attitude and Communication

4. PalaAlto, Checkpoint, Fortinet, F5, Juniper trained and certified professional too are required.

5. Knowledge of Riverbed and Bluecoat proxy is an added advantage

Desired Skills:

Technical Skills

Written communication

Problem Solving

Analytical Skills

Time Management

