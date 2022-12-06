Network Specialist

Dec 6, 2022

Job purpose:

The Network Specialist will be responsible for the day-to-day operations in the network space.
Minimum experience and certification requirements.

  • Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
  • 3 to 5 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment
  • 3 to 5 years network infrastructure experience
  • 3 to 5 years network operations management
  • 3 to 5 years vendor management
  • 3 to 5 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services
  • In depth knowledge of L2 and L3 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF

Job Spec:

  • Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure, this includes but not limited to.
  • Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure
  • Network and patch rooms and areas (All Company sites)
  • Internet Access
  • Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure and services
  • Local Area Networks (LAN) Infrastructure and services
  • DMZ, Firewall, VPN, APN and Proxy infrastructure and services
  • Fixed infrastructure (Fibre and Ethernet cabling)
  • Ensure system performance and service level agreements (SLA) are achieved.
  • Effective monitoring of related infrastructure (Network Operations Centre (NOC) Outsourced)
  • Work with third party service providers to ensure efficient operations.
  • Dealing with users and network related calls daily.
  • Effective documentation of areas of responsibility.
  • Standard operating procedures (SOP) creation and maintenance
  • Creation and maintenance of Architectural drawing for all Company installations.
  • Creation and maintenance of Logical drawings for all Company related installations within area of responsibility.
  • Creation and maintenance of standard operating procedures within area of responsibility.
  • Project management within area or responsibility (small network projects)

Other:

  • A maintenance weekend is scheduled every 2nd last week of the month, all engineers will be required onsite for specific network maintenance and/or changes.
  • National travel to sites is required, flights and accommodation covered
  • Client is a 24/7 organization and as such the engineer will be on a standby schedule approximately every 2 weeks in the rotation.
  • The network team is a high-performance team and fast paced, you will be required to manage multiple tasks/issues at the same time.
  • Must have a can-do attitude
  • Must be able to work in a team
  • Must be able to self-manage the workload and tasks assigned.
  • Must be prepared to work overtime especially when an issue needs to resolved.

Desired Skills:

  • Extensive Knowledege
  • Network Connectivity
  • Protocols
  • Security
  • Problem Solving
  • Management

