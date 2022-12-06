Network Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



The Network Specialist will be responsible for the day-to-day operations in the network space.

Minimum experience and certification requirements.

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

3 to 5 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment

3 to 5 years network infrastructure experience

3 to 5 years network operations management

3 to 5 years vendor management

3 to 5 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services

In depth knowledge of L2 and L3 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF

Job Spec:

Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure, this includes but not limited to.

Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure

Network and patch rooms and areas (All Company sites)

Internet Access

Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure and services

Local Area Networks (LAN) Infrastructure and services

DMZ, Firewall, VPN, APN and Proxy infrastructure and services

Fixed infrastructure (Fibre and Ethernet cabling)

Ensure system performance and service level agreements (SLA) are achieved.

Effective monitoring of related infrastructure (Network Operations Centre (NOC) Outsourced)

Work with third party service providers to ensure efficient operations.

Dealing with users and network related calls daily.

Effective documentation of areas of responsibility.

Standard operating procedures (SOP) creation and maintenance

Creation and maintenance of Architectural drawing for all Company installations.

Creation and maintenance of Logical drawings for all Company related installations within area of responsibility.

Creation and maintenance of standard operating procedures within area of responsibility.

Project management within area or responsibility (small network projects)

Other:

A maintenance weekend is scheduled every 2nd last week of the month, all engineers will be required onsite for specific network maintenance and/or changes.

National travel to sites is required, flights and accommodation covered

Client is a 24/7 organization and as such the engineer will be on a standby schedule approximately every 2 weeks in the rotation.

The network team is a high-performance team and fast paced, you will be required to manage multiple tasks/issues at the same time.

Must have a can-do attitude

Must be able to work in a team

Must be able to self-manage the workload and tasks assigned.

Must be prepared to work overtime especially when an issue needs to resolved.

Desired Skills:

Extensive Knowledege

Network Connectivity

Protocols

Security

Problem Solving

Management

