Network Specialist (Routing and Switching) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

The Network Specialist (Routing and Switching) is responsible for planning, installing and maintaining the network infrastructure. The incumbent will also be expected to troubleshoot a variety of networking problems that may arise in the office. The Network Specialist must be able to work effectively with others in order to provide technical support and advice on how best to implement new systems or networks.

Requirements:

Extensive experience in a network operation in Security, Knowledge of Switch functions, ASR routers 1000, ISR routers

Should have hands-on experience with Cisco networking equipment

Knowledge of Routing Protocols: RIP, RIP2, IGRP, EIGRP, BGP, OSPF, MPLS and MP BG

Technical knowledge and practical experience in Security technologies and routing protocols, QoS & switching technology.

Good Knowledge of L3 Protocols for IP Networks e.g. DHCP, DNS, VLAN, PPP, ICMP, ARP, NAT, QoS etc.

Sound knowledge of Routing protocols OSPF, EIGRP, BGP and troubleshooting, Switching /stacking/VSS/STP/HSRP/VRRP,

Troubleshooting leased lines and Monitoring Network Related Problems for sites across the country

Taking Back-up Configurations of N/W equipment like Routers, Switches and ASA firewall on weekly basis. Network monitoring using Network Management Tools like SNMP and PRTG

Nexus Technology VPC/VDC, Troubleshooting CPU, Memory, performance issues, ACL, QOS, packet drops & Troubleshooting

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Networking or related field

Minimum of 7 years of experience in support and troubleshooting of network devices

Perks

Designed our benefits to help promote employee satisfaction and overall wellbeing in the workplace. Our benefits range from medical aid / medical insurance, group life cover and funeral benefits to business, wellbeing and lifestyle benefits. The well-being of our employees is important to us and that’s why we offer a minimum of 18 days annual leave, flexibility in the workplace, monthly wellness activities and initiatives, an Employee Assistance Programme and other great lifestyle benefits to keep you engaged and help you thrive.

Desired Skills:

Extensive Knowledge

Network Connectivity

Security

Technologies

Communication

problem solving

