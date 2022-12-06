Oracle Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
Oracle developers either develop new applications or convert existing applications to run in an Oracle Database environment. For this reason, developers work closely with the database administrators, sharing knowledge and information.
Technical Requirements
Responsible for designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software systems and applications:
- High skill set in Data warehousing
- STM documentation
- Database: Oracle, SQL, Relational modelling, Dimensional modelling, Data warehouse design
- Some development skills in Cubes: SSAS will be beneficial.
- Some development skills in Reporting will be beneficial: BO, PowerBI.
- Strong development skills in Oracle (also mentioned in databases above)
- Knowledge of algorithms and data structures
- Data analysis i.e. Analytical
Other Requirements
- Attention to detail
- Good Communication
- Self-driven
- Must have developers mentality and self-driven.
- Be on par with the latest development styles and expertise
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- Teamwork
- Collaborative
- Logical Thinking
- Time Management
- Attention to detail
- Problem Solving