Oracle Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

Oracle developers either develop new applications or convert existing applications to run in an Oracle Database environment. For this reason, developers work closely with the database administrators, sharing knowledge and information.

Technical Requirements

Responsible for designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software systems and applications:

High skill set in Data warehousing

STM documentation

Database: Oracle, SQL, Relational modelling, Dimensional modelling, Data warehouse design

Some development skills in Cubes: SSAS will be beneficial.

Some development skills in Reporting will be beneficial: BO, PowerBI.

Strong development skills in Oracle (also mentioned in databases above)

Knowledge of algorithms and data structures

Data analysis i.e. Analytical

Other Requirements

Attention to detail

Good Communication

Self-driven

Must have developers mentality and self-driven.

Be on par with the latest development styles and expertise

Team player

Desired Skills:

Teamwork

Collaborative

Logical Thinking

Time Management

Attention to detail

Problem Solving

