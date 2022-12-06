PHP/Python Developer – Gauteng Killarney

Company with national presense is looking for a developer to join their team. You will be an intermediate software developer responsible for the development and support of new and existing software products. You should be able to manage your own time and deliverables and work with other developers in our in-house team to meet deadlines. You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks and have outstanding communication skills. You will work closely with the GM of IT to ensure the development team delivers the business’s strategic vision.
Responsibilities
- Rewrite existing ETLs in Python
- Manage migration from legacy, custom systems to low code environments
- Create and maintain process documents
- Write clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code
- Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements
- Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure projects meet business objectives and compliance standards
- Support, test and deploy new products and features
- Participate in code reviews
- Work with other developers in our in-house development team to meet deadlines
Required Skills
- 3+ years of relevant work experience
- Retail experience preferred
- PHP 2+ years experience
- Python 2+ years experience
- Experience with either C# and/or Perl Advantageous
- Solid experience in Linux
- Solid experience in Relational Database systems
- In-depth knowledge of REST Services and Soap Services
- Experience with designing and developing ETLs
- Good experience with version control systems (Git advantageous)
- Experience with Symfony Framework is advantageous
- Expertise in Object Oriented Design, Database Design, and XML Schema
- Experience with Agile or Scrum software development methodologies
- Ability to multi-task, organize, and prioritise work
Education
- 3-year Bachelor’s degree in Information Science or Computer Science or related fields
- Any relevant, accredited certifications would be advantageous (Databases, Microsoft, Python, PHP, etc.)
