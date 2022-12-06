PHP/Python Developer

Company with national presense is looking for a developer to join their team. You will be an intermediate software developer responsible for the development and support of new and existing software products. You should be able to manage your own time and deliverables and work with other developers in our in-house team to meet deadlines. You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks and have outstanding communication skills. You will work closely with the GM of IT to ensure the development team delivers the business’s strategic vision.

Responsibilities

Rewrite existing ETLs in Python

Manage migration from legacy, custom systems to low code environments

Create and maintain process documents

Write clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure projects meet business objectives and compliance standards

Support, test and deploy new products and features

Participate in code reviews

Work with other developers in our in-house development team to meet deadlines

Required Skills

3+ years of relevant work experience

Retail experience preferred

PHP 2+ years experience

Python 2+ years experience

Experience with either C# and/or Perl Advantageous

Solid experience in Linux

Solid experience in Relational Database systems

In-depth knowledge of REST Services and Soap Services

Experience with designing and developing ETLs

Good experience with version control systems (Git advantageous)

Experience with Symfony Framework is advantageous

Expertise in Object Oriented Design, Database Design, and XML Schema

Experience with Agile or Scrum software development methodologies

Ability to multi-task, organize, and prioritise work

Education

3-year Bachelor’s degree in Information Science or Computer Science or related fields

Any relevant, accredited certifications would be advantageous (Databases, Microsoft, Python, PHP, etc.)

Desired Skills:

python

php

developer

softwaredeveloper

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position