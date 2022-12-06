Principal Security Engineer

Job purpose:

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will be responsible for delivering enterprise-level installations, configuration and fault management in complex environments. Perform IT functions such as design, analysis, evaluation, testing and implementation of applications programs supporting the clients infrastructure, business processes, operations and/or network-based (cloud) product systems. Plans conducts and directs the analysis of business problems with automated systems solutions. You will be accountable for driving a proactive approach, by providing recommendations on how to improve our environment, by giving input into the strategic planning and on how to improve day to day technical operations. Certifications, both in technology and product is elevated at Principal Engineer level. The successful candidate will possess very strong troubleshooting skills with the ability to work independently to research and resolve issues.

Qualifications

Technical Knowledge:

SIEM/SOC technologies

Vulnerability Management

Threat/risk analysis

Firewall/IPS/IDS

XDR Endpoint protection

Penetration testing

Ethical Hacking

Azure Cloud Security

Certifications (beneficial)

Up-to-date and relevant ITIL certification

CISSP, CEH, CISSP-ISSAP, TOGAF, CASP+

Microsoft Azure certified Architect

Required Experience

Minimum of 8 years of information security related experience

Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools and enablers.

Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT Security solutions.

Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including project deployments.

Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI DSS, POPIA, DPR).

Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.

Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.

Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.

Understand IaaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments, native cloud security tools

CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.

Substantial managed services experience

Excellent knowledge and experience in ticketing tools, preferably 4Me /Service Now

Worked in multiple large Global Enterprise client outsourcing projects

Vendor management experience

Requirements

Planning, designing and deploying security solutions.

Collaborating with solutions architects.

Maintaining and supporting complex security environments.

Troubleshooting and resolving complex security issues.

Assesses the risk of new vulnerabilities and zero-day threats and reports recommendations.

Customer engagement is conducted at a high professional level, with the presence required on major incident bridges for the most complex technical engagements. Must demonstrate the ability to delegate lower complexity tasks to engineers and technicians. Provide quality assurance to team members.

The individual demonstrates excellent administration ability in the form of proposal and report writing, and general project documentation development.

The principal engineer is expected to take leadership for relevant technologies according to his/her specialisation.

The individual displays a good understanding of business principles. At this level, individuals own high complexity design work, with guidance to the design expected. Mentorship of engineers is expected.

Work overtime as required.

Assist with standby as required

Performing other tasks as defined, planned, and approved by the leadership

Monitors the external environment to gather intelligence on emerging threats, vulnerabilities and technology.

Creates reports and technology roadmaps and shares knowledge and insights with others.

Work independently, with general direction from the client, stakeholders, team lead, or senior manager, to perform operational tasks to resolve all escalated incidents/requests in a timely manner within the agreed SLA. Timely and consistent updates of tickets with resolution tasks performed.

Proactively identify, investigate, analyse issues and errors prior to or when they occur and log all such incidents in a timely manner. Capture all required and relevant information for immediate resolution.

Provide forth level support to all escalated incidents, requests and identify the root cause of incidents and problems, respond to tickets where third line engineer teams were unable to x the problem. Share such knowledge, to resolve issues, document them, and push the knowledge down to other engineers.

Communicate with other teams and clients for extending support. Act as emergency support contact as needed, for critical client and business-impacting issues

Support, track, and document change implementation

Proactively identify, contribute, implement and work with automation teams for effort optimization and automating routine tasks

Performs quality audits, covering process, service experience, ticket updates, etc. as required.

Desired Skills:

Computer code

Malware

Forensics

Protocols

Risk Assesment

Learn more/Apply for this position