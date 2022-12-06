A Project Manager will manage a single project of high complexity, multiple projects of medium/low complexity or assist a senior project manager in managing a large project of high complexity. A mid level Project Manager will be expected cover the following project knowledge areas in the project/s they are managing; Integration, Scoping, Project costings, Scheduling, Quality management, Resource Management, Risk Management, Communications management, Procurement, Stakeholder engagement, Change management, Impact assessments, Contract management and project closure. A mid level project manager will be expected to report direct to the head of PMO and communicate direct with the Operations Director. A project manager will be expected to mentor entry level and junior project managers during their management of projects at the company. A project manager will be expected to contribute to growing the efficiency of the Project Management Office and to offer suggestions in ways to improve the ways of working within the Project Management Office.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.
- 2-4 years technical Project management experience
- At least 2 years of project management experience in a software development environment
- Project management certification
- Intermediate level of understanding of Agile Principles
- Intermediate level of understanding of SDLC
- Intermediate user of MS Project or similar software and MS Office applications.
- A novice level of Software design principles
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with Business Analyst, Systems Engineer, and project stakeholders to determine and agree on project scope.
- Ensure roles, responsibilities and deliverables for each project discipline/member are defined.
- Facilitate High-level software design sessions.
- Host project effort estimation sessions
- Define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project or appropriate tool
- Setup JIRA projects and create Jira tickets to carry out the defined plan
- Define a workflow that suits the project environment and is agreed on by project members
- Project communication of project plans, project meeting minutes, project reporting.
- Perform impact analysis for project changes.
- Manage the project change management process
- Draw up project contractual documents for approval by the client
- Facilitate regular project updates with project stakeholder
- Facilitate regular project meetings like daily stand-ups, sprint retrospectives, risk, and issue resolution, change management, status check-ins
- Manage and control of project schedule using JIRA and MS Project
- Demonstrate collaboration with System Engineers, Architects and Team Leads to understand the nonfunctional and quality requirements needed to deliver your project
- Leading and motivating the project team
- Demonstrate the willingness to understand the product the project you are managing is building
- With assistance from your peers, managing of third-party vendors and their availability to perform tasks as per your project plan.
- Building ongoing relationships with line management and other company departments required to deliver the end product.
- Understand the company software release process and become enabled to manage multiple releases to the client.
- Ensure creation of functional and nonfunctional documentation
- Documenting of Software release plans
Skills and Knowledge Requirements:
- Intermediate level of experience in Project Administration
- Intermediate level of understanding of the PMBOK Process Groups and Knowledge Areas
- Experience working within a software development environment
- Demonstrate experience in leading and motivating a project team
- Have the ability to perform scenario-based analysis
- Having the ability to think on your feet and posing leading questions to resolve issues
Personal Profile:
- Self-starter and self-motivated.
- Analytical with strong problem-solving abilities.
- Organized, structured with attention to detail.
- Good communication skills (both written and verbal).
- Assertive, managing boundaries well.
- Ability to work in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.
- Be comfortable with constant change.
- Team and people orientated.
- Open and approachable, but firm.
- Want to be measured by your results.
- Not afraid to ask for advice and assistance.
- Not afraid to fail
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Agile principles
- Jira
- PMBOK