Project Manager IT – Gauteng Roodepoort

JOB DESCRIPTION

PROJECT MANAGER

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:

The core function of the Project Manager is to ensure the successful completion of assigned projects. This will include planning, executing, monitoring, controlling and finalizing assigned projects according to the defined budget, deadlines, and technical requirements.

This includes determining the required resources, engaging with the relevant stakeholders to acquire the required stakeholders, developing detailed project plans, and coordinating the efforts of stakeholders to deliver projects according to plan. Such stakeholders would include internal team members, thirdparty contractors, or consultants. The Project Manager will also define the project’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout its life cycle.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Relevant tertiary qualification, with a Project management certification.

3 – 5 Years’ Project Management experience within an IT / Technology environment.

Previous experience in IT Solution Project Implementation

Previous experience within an Agile environment.

Good understanding of Agile methodologies and accepted project methodologies such as

Prince2, MS Solutions Framework and PMBOK.

Previous experience within the Insurance industry will be a significant advantage.

SKILLS REQUIRED

Strong communication skills and able to communicate clearly with diverse groups of stakeholders.

Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills

Strong interpersonal and conflict resolution skills

Solutions orientated with strong problem-solving skills

Strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills

Methodical, logical, and well organized

Highly professional and well presented

Jira experience preferential

Highly competent in Microsoft Office Tools + MS Project

Project Management

Follow the Company Project delivery process (Agile)

Plan, develop and document the detailed Project plan and execute accordingly, aligned to timelines, requirements, and budget.

Develop a detailed Project Charter

Critical / Success factors

Objectives

Exclusions

Inclusions

Financials

Executive Survey

Ensure customer requirements are defined and estimates by stakeholders ahead of project delivery commencing.

Initiate Internal and external kick-offs.

Deliver backlog refinement sessions, sprint planning, demo and retrospective meetings in line with the project delivery process.

Responsible for change management process, including all escalation and documentation.

Identify the required resources for the project post discovery phase and engage with the Head of PMO and other relevant stakeholders to acquire such resources.

Ensure that all identified resources needed are assigned individual responsibilities and capacity is planned accordingly based on availability in each sprint.

Implementing the following project processes: time/ cost/ quality/ change/ risk/ issue/ procurement/ communication/ acceptance management.

Risk management through the Risk Matrix and Risk management toolkit

Identify project problem areas or potential blockers, identify possible solutions and engage the Head of PMO and other relevant stakeholders in order to remove such blockers.

Financial planning and forecasting / Determine appropriate revenue recognition / Ensures timely and accurate invoicing.

Maintain continuous team motivation and encouragement

Provide performance feedback for the project teams to their line managers. Including but not limited to, Quality, time logging, following process and behaviors.

Assist HR and line management in performance and disciplinary related matters as required

Customer Relationship

Resolves day-to-day internal and external client operational related issues

Communicates effectively with internal and external clients to keep them informed on the status of project progress, issues, and incidents.

Work in conjunction with the relevant internal stakeholder to ensure client satisfaction

Gives clients comfort and confidence in their Project management delivery as well as the company as a company.

Administration/Reporting

Ensures project documents/procedures are complete, current and stored appropriately as per the company standards. They will include, but not limited to:

Discovery documentation

Initial scoping documentation E.g. timelines and costings.

Task lists

Update project plan based on agile sessions such as planning

Ensure Jira is updated with requirements, estimates, actual timings and assignees throughout the project.

Internal and external project update meetings outside of sprint meetings if required.

Financial Project updates – monthly

Contract Review

Change management escalation and Change request creation

Ensure sign-off is received from client at completion of project.

Handover documentation and training sessions to be carried out to the Global Operations SLA team.

Ensure accurate time keeping records are maintained at all times making use of Time logging System

Prepare of professional presentations for project updates and client meetings

Complete project post reviews both internal and external to identify continuous improvement goals. The process to be documented and a formal session to be held.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Jira

Confluence

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

