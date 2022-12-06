Project Manager – Western Cape Somerset West

Position Purpose:

A Project Manager will manage a single project of high complexity, multiple projects of medium/low complexity or assist a senior project manager in managing a large project of high complexity. A mid level Project Manager will be expected cover the following project knowledge areas in the project/s they are managing; Integration, Scoping, Project costings, Scheduling, Quality management, Resource Management, Risk Management, Communications management, Procurement, Stakeholder engagement, Change management, Impact assessments, Contract management and project closure. A mid level project manager will be expected to report direct to the head of PMO and communicate direct with the Operations Director. A project manager will be expected to mentor entry level and junior project managers during their management of projects at the company. A project manager will be expected to contribute to growing the efficiency of the Project Management Office and to offer suggestions in ways to improve the ways of working within the Project Management Office.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.

2-4 years technical Project management experience

At least 2 years of project management experience in a software development environment

Project management certification

Intermediate level of understanding of Agile Principles

Intermediate level of understanding of SDLC

Intermediate user of MS Project or similar software and MS Office applications.

A novice level of Software design principles

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Business Analyst, Systems Engineer, and project stakeholders to determine and agree on project scope.

Ensure roles, responsibilities and deliverables for each project discipline/member are defined.

Facilitate High-level software design sessions.

Host project effort estimation sessions

Define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project or appropriate tool

Setup JIRA projects and create Jira tickets to carry out the defined plan

Define a workflow that suits the project environment and is agreed on by project members

Project communication of project plans, project meeting minutes, project reporting.

Perform impact analysis for project changes.

Manage the project change management process

Draw up project contractual documents for approval by the client

Facilitate regular project updates with project stakeholder

Facilitate regular project meetings like daily stand-ups, sprint retrospectives, risk, and issue resolution, change management, status check-ins

Manage and control of project schedule using JIRA and MS Project

Demonstrate collaboration with System Engineers, Architects and Team Leads to understand the nonfunctional and quality requirements needed to deliver your project

Leading and motivating the project team

Demonstrate the willingness to understand the product the project you are managing is building

With assistance from your peers, managing of third-party vendors and their availability to perform tasks as per your project plan.

Building ongoing relationships with line management and other company departments required to deliver the end product.

Understand the company software release process and become enabled to manage multiple releases to the client.

Ensure creation of functional and nonfunctional documentation

Documenting of Software release plans

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Intermediate level of experience in Project Administration

Intermediate level of understanding of the PMBOK Process Groups and Knowledge Areas

Experience working within a software development environment

Demonstrate experience in leading and motivating a project team

Have the ability to perform scenario-based analysis

Having the ability to think on your feet and posing leading questions to resolve issues

Personal Profile:

Self-starter and self-motivated.

Analytical with strong problem-solving abilities.

Organized, structured with attention to detail.

Good communication skills (both written and verbal).

Assertive, managing boundaries well.

Ability to work in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.

Be comfortable with constant change.

Team and people orientated.

Open and approachable, but firm.

Want to be measured by your results.

Not afraid to ask for advice and assistance.

Not afraid to fail

Desired Skills:

software development environment

Agile Principles

sldc

novice level of Software design principles

