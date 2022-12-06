Senior Database Administrator SQL (Cape Town OR Johannesburg) – Western Cape Cape Town

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the database management systems within Capitec Bank

Experience

Min:

* 5+ years’ experience in database administration and design

* 2+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

Ideal:

* 6+ years’ experience Microsoft SQL Server

* 4+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

* 1+ years’ experience in Operating System Administration

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Detailed knowledge of:

* SQL Server design and administration

* SQL Server performance and capacity analysis

* T-SQL Programming and optimization

A sound understanding of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)

* Business continuity planning

* IT Operations

* SQL Server Internals

* Storage/SAN architecture

Ideal:

A sound understanding of:

* Networking fundamentals

* Automation and scripting

* X86 Hardware architecture

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Analytical Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Contactable via own mobile phone

Desired Skills:

SQL

SQL Server

SQL DBA

