Solve false alarms during loadshedding

A local security company has solved the problem of receiving false alarms during loadshedding by replacing its customers’ 12v lead batteries with lithium batteries.

Clinton Millard, MD of Multi Security, explains that continual load shedding was causing lead batteries to generate a spike in false alarms at the company’s control centre.

“A vehicle would be sent to the premises, drawing on resources, only to find it was a low-power battery-generated false alarm. This was putting pressure on our control centre and call-out vehicles, while increasing costs and causing anxiety to our clients.

“In our first attempt to address the problem, which is common across the industry, we replaced the lead batteries at customer sites with another high-quality lead battery.

“But these batteries also generated false alarms within weeks, unable to cope with load shedding. The problem we found is that a lead acid battery’s power source can deplete very quickly. When it reaches a certain level of dissipation it sets off an alarm. If the charge regularly falls below 50% due to ongoing loadshedding, the batteries become damaged and cannot fully recharge generating more false alarms.

“We then changed to Uniross lithium batteries and saw a major turnaround. There was a significant decrease in false alarms. The lithium batteries kept their charge during load shedding and were charging quicker after loadshedding. The charge could also regularly be depleted below 50% without damaging the battery,” he explains.

“This has had a major impact on our business. Uniross lithium is performing far better and has a much longer life span, and clients need to purchase new batteries less frequently.

“With the implementation of the Uniross batteries we have contained costs, and in addition to false alarms being reduced, the theft of gate motor batteries has almost been eliminated because lithium has no scrap value, it contains no lead.”

Millard says Uniross is now being recommended to all existing customers. Going forward, only these batteries will be supplied to new customers.

“Prior to Uniross, we tried a number of different lithium battery suppliers and found that the Uniross batteries supplied by Elvey Security Technologies have by far been the most consistent in holding charge and in the time it takes to fully charge.

“The benefits also extend to customers who could be saddled with false alarm call-out charges. In addition, customers now have peace of mind to know that their security systems, namely gate motors, electric fences and cameras, amongst others, are operating optimally at all times, even during load shedding, and addressing their top priority – safety.”