SQL Developer Specialist (Business Intelligence) – Midrand – up to R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Are you that technically minded SQL Developer that enjoys software delivery, database platforms and business process improvement? Are you able to write sound, efficient, and proper SQL statements ensuring stability, reliability, and performance of databases? You will also work other developers optimizing in-application SQL statements as necessary, and establishing best practices. You will help solve all database usage issues and come up with ideas and advice that can help avoid such problems in the future. If this sounds like you,

Requirements:

? 5-6 years’ experience in a comparable commercial environment

? Excellent SQL and strong TSQL scripting skills

? Data analysis, model building, cube report building

? Power BI Usage for process automation experience

? Some C# or visual Studio (Preferred)

? Need diverse experience [project end to end as opposed to segments of the project]

Qualifications:

? Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required

? Added advantage would be a qualification in the Data Science field

