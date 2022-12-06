System Engineer – 5 Years Contract

To work as part of a team executing the systems engineering during design, construction, integration, verification and commissioning of the company Mid Dishes and associated supporting systems, both in the laboratories in Cape Town and on site at Carnarvon in the Northern Cape.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Plan and execute assembly, integration and verification of complicated systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.

Responsible for systems engineering over multiple lifecycle phases with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of systems design, for subsystems and systems with medium criticality.

Establishing baselines and design configurations, including preparing and implementing engineering changes to the baselines.

Performing detail engineering analysis and synthesis of alternative solutions derived from unclear or vague specifications.

Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations.

Provide “field engineering” services after delivery to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.

JOB REQUIREMENT

Qualification:

Eng. / B.Sc. (Eng) with 4+ years; OR

Eng with 3+ years; OR

PhD/D.Eng. with 1+ years

Experience:

Integration, test and verification of complicated systems.

Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Baseline establishment and management.

Change control

Desired Skills:

• Quality assurance systems

Advanced interpersonal skills

• ASEP/CSEP accreditation

