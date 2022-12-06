Systems Administrator at Kwena

Seeking an experienced systems administrator who’s eager to use his or her technological skills. In this role,the successful individual will protect our critical information, systems, and assets, build solutions, implement new software and hardware, provide training, assist in the development of an overall systems strategy.
Key responsibilities:
- Performing server administration tasks, including user administration, security permissions, research event log warnings and errors, and resource monitoring, ensuring system architecture components work together seamlessly.
- Monitor datacentre health using pre-existing management tools and respond to hardware issues as they arise; help build, test, and maintain new servers as needed.
- Maintain internal infrastructure requirements including, servers, routers, switches, firewalls, security updates, support internet, intranet, LANs, WANs, and network segments
- Perform routine/ scheduled audits of the systems, including all backups
Requirements:
- 5 or more years of experience with:
- IN depth knowledge of Linux: RedHat, CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, etc.
- Expert In Python & Bash scripting
- IN depth knowledge on building and maintaining virtual environments
- KVM
- QEMU
- Hyper-V
- Openstack
- Grafana
- NMS Solutions (Zabbix, LibreNMS, Nagios etc.)
- Backup Solutions
- Hand on experience with MySQL, Postgres & MariaDB
- Solid knowledge of protocols such as DNS, HTTP, LDAP, SMTP, NTP and SNMP
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- ElasticSearch
- Additional Linux certificates (RHCT, RHCE, and LPIC) will be advantage
- Data Centre experience
Behavoral competencies:
- The ability to work within a team.
- The ability to lead and motivate others.
- Continuous self-improvement and learning
- Very good written and spoken communication skills
- Logical and process thinking
- Curiosity
- Goal-driven
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- RedHat
- Python
- Ubuntu
- Debian