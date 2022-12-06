Systems Administrator at Kwena

Seeking an experienced systems administrator who’s eager to use his or her technological skills. In this role,the successful individual will protect our critical information, systems, and assets, build solutions, implement new software and hardware, provide training, assist in the development of an overall systems strategy.

Key responsibilities:

Performing server administration tasks, including user administration, security permissions, research event log warnings and errors, and resource monitoring, ensuring system architecture components work together seamlessly.

Monitor datacentre health using pre-existing management tools and respond to hardware issues as they arise; help build, test, and maintain new servers as needed.

Maintain internal infrastructure requirements including, servers, routers, switches, firewalls, security updates, support internet, intranet, LANs, WANs, and network segments

Perform routine/ scheduled audits of the systems, including all backups

Requirements:

5 or more years of experience with:

IN depth knowledge of Linux: RedHat, CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, etc.

Expert In Python & Bash scripting

IN depth knowledge on building and maintaining virtual environments

KVM

QEMU

Hyper-V

Openstack

Grafana

NMS Solutions (Zabbix, LibreNMS, Nagios etc.)

Backup Solutions

Hand on experience with MySQL, Postgres & MariaDB

Solid knowledge of protocols such as DNS, HTTP, LDAP, SMTP, NTP and SNMP

Kubernetes

Docker

ElasticSearch

Additional Linux certificates (RHCT, RHCE, and LPIC) will be advantage

Data Centre experience

Behavoral competencies:

The ability to work within a team.

The ability to lead and motivate others.

Continuous self-improvement and learning

Very good written and spoken communication skills

Logical and process thinking

Curiosity

Goal-driven

Desired Skills:

Linux

RedHat

Python

Ubuntu

Debian

Learn more/Apply for this position