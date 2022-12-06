Systems Analyst

A top-tier boutique Investment firm is growing their systems analysis team and has ask us to secure exceptional talent with Python, R programming skills to fill this exciting role. Our client is interested in tenacious and innovation individuals with analytical and technical mind set.

You will be joining a relaxed yet professional work environment, that extends to a flat management structure. Being part of this organisation means working on dynamic project teams, while pursing your own career growth through continuous learning programs.

Qualifications and experience

BCom/ BSc degree in Computer science or equivalent

Business/Systems analysis Diploma

Software Design and Analysis experience

Software Maintenance

Process Improvement experience

SQL – ability to put together complex entity relationships diagrams

Experience in Draw IO or Vision to document requirements

3-5 years’ experience in a similar role

Knowledge and understanding of fixed income and investment markets

3 years programming experience using Python and R

Desired Skills:

Asset Management

Programming

Python

R

fixed income

