Systems Analyst

A top-tier boutique Investment firm is growing their systems analysis team and has ask us to secure exceptional talent with Python, R programming skills to fill this exciting role. Our client is interested in tenacious and innovation individuals with analytical and technical mind set.
You will be joining a relaxed yet professional work environment, that extends to a flat management structure. Being part of this organisation means working on dynamic project teams, while pursing your own career growth through continuous learning programs.
Qualifications and experience
- BCom/ BSc degree in Computer science or equivalent
- Business/Systems analysis Diploma
- Software Design and Analysis experience
- Software Maintenance
- Process Improvement experience
- SQL – ability to put together complex entity relationships diagrams
- Experience in Draw IO or Vision to document requirements
- 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Knowledge and understanding of fixed income and investment markets
- 3 years programming experience using Python and R
Desired Skills:
- Asset Management
- Programming
- Python
- R
- fixed income