Systems Analyst

Dec 6, 2022

A top-tier boutique Investment firm is growing their systems analysis team and has ask us to secure exceptional talent with Python, R programming skills to fill this exciting role. Our client is interested in tenacious and innovation individuals with analytical and technical mind set.

You will be joining a relaxed yet professional work environment, that extends to a flat management structure. Being part of this organisation means working on dynamic project teams, while pursing your own career growth through continuous learning programs.

Qualifications and experience

  • BCom/ BSc degree in Computer science or equivalent
  • Business/Systems analysis Diploma
  • Software Design and Analysis experience
  • Software Maintenance
  • Process Improvement experience
  • SQL – ability to put together complex entity relationships diagrams
  • Experience in Draw IO or Vision to document requirements
  • 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Knowledge and understanding of fixed income and investment markets
  • 3 years programming experience using Python and R

Desired Skills:

  • Asset Management
  • Programming
  • Python
  • R
  • fixed income

