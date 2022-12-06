Technical Lead – Gauteng Turffontein

- The incumbent will be responsible for the implementation of new features and supporting existing features.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related degree
- Preferred: Relevant postgraduate and relevant IT certifications
- Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness
- Create proactive, innovative, and appropriate solutions to resolve queries fast and effectively
- Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries
- Code, Compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support Development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.
- Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during program execution
- Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process definition) to ensure operational performance.
- Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test, and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
- Minimize system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimization of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews
- Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills
- Java SE/EE Application development and implementation
- Experience with RDBMS – Oracle
- Experience with Oracle PL/SQL
- Experience with ORM Frameworks – Hibernate and JPA
- Experience with Middleware Containers – WebSphere
- Experience with Build tools – Maven
- Experience in with RESTFUL and SOAP
- Experience with Spring Framework
- Experience with Middleware Containers – Weblogic, and/or JBoss WIldfly
- Experience with Continuous Integration Tools – Bamboo
- Experience with Source Code Management tools – GIT based tools
- Experience with Agile Methodology – SCRUM or Kanban
- Experience with Microservices (Spring-boot)
- Experience with Docker and Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- weblogic
- SOAP
- Oracle
- JAVA
- architecture