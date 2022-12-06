Twoobii uses as-a-Service to expand offering

Q-Kon Africa has expanded the capacity of its Twoobii platform in response to growing market demand, with the resulting Twoobii-as-a-service option being provided in collaboration with international first-tier providers.

Twoobii Smart Satellite Services functionality is proving to be the key differentiator in B2B connectivity services. Demand remains strong for connectivity solutions including SD-WAN, business continuity and primary access for mission critical services. The Twoobii brand and service offering are well established and well respected, a fact underpinning sustainable service growth trends.

The Smart Services architecture developed by Q-Kon Africa includes the ability to provide advanced enterprise routing functions and integrate multiple space segment platforms into a single enterprise-level access service. From inception, the Twoobii architecture was ready to meet demand generated by changes to the business landscape.

When additional service capacity was required on short notice the Q-Kon team provided the catalyst for establishing the first satellite-as-a-service platform in Africa. The as-a-service offering is also available to third-party operators and will enable them to expand their service offering through a scalable consumption model and to quickly launch their service and capitalise on growth opportunities.

The as-a-service platform will allow Q-Kon Africa to address multiple customers across different markets while optimising the usage of infrastructure and satellite capacity. The model enables scalability and swift service configuration to reduce the time to market for new solutions and services.

For this project, Q-Kon Africa chose Spacecom, the satellite service provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet. Spacecom’s AMOS-7 space segment services met Twoobii’s performance specifications and are therefore able to assist in meeting the current and anticipated growth in demand. AMOS-7 services were integrated with the as-a-Service platform to become the first satellite operator on this open-access architecture.

The platform enables an expansion of Twoobii’s specialised Smart Satellite Services functionality. By integrating AMOS-7 and the as-a-Service offering, Twoobii can now deliver advanced routing capabilities and layer-2 and high date rate uplinks specifically aimed at enterprise customers.

“We are honoured to be chosen by Q-Kon Africa and assist in growing their business using the Amos satellite fleet,” comments Ofer Asif, senior vice-president: strategy of Spacecom.

Together with its partners, Q-Kon Africa succeeded in rapidly extending Twoobii’s capacity to meet customer demand, as well as leveraging this project to further grow the advanced feature set of their Smart Satellite Services portfolio. The Twoobii cloud service is well positioned to engage across the evolving competitive landscape and meet and exceed market demand and service expectations.