Xiaomi to open a Cape Town store

Following the success of Xiaomi’s first authorised store opening at Sandton City in November, the company’s second store will officially open on 16 December 2022.

Situated at Shop 82 at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, the new store has already opened for trading. The official launch will celebrate with a number of opening specials, including 50% off select items, 10% off other select items, and a free Mi Band 5, valued at R699, with any smartphone purchased in-store.

All of these specials are for one day only (on 16 December) and are valid while stocks last (T&Cs apply).