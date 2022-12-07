Application Developer at Computek Networks – Gauteng Centurion

The Commission requires the services of three (3) Specialist Developer / Programmer

to be part of an application development and maintenance team, which will be

responsible for the maintenance of a set of custom-developed applications. This is an

on-going project which forms part of the Commission’s Information Technology system

maintenance programme.

Desired Skills:

.NET Framework 4.5 VB.NET C# ASP.NET Microsoft SQL Server Stored Procedures Javascript Reporting Services HTML5 Microsoft Visual Studio Web Development Microsoft IIS OOP XML Xamarin / Kotlin Blazor Microservices Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

