Business Analyst at Omnia (Pty) LTD – Gauteng Fourways

Overview
The position requires a dynamic individual to become part of the Supply Chain Omnia group – the position will report to Manager Business Solutions.
Qualifications
BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
Experience
At least 5+ years’ experience.
Duties
- Evaluate business data with the primary goal of improving decision making processes in the organization
- Translate business requirements into system specifications. Gather, interpret and documents requirements (Business, functional and Technical)
- Participate in the solution design process
- Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environment
- Project Management (Implementation and setup of systems & Quality assurance and testing)
- Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training
- Business process improvement
Job Competencies
- Excellent verbal and communication skills.
- Excellent organization, planning, time management and follow-up skills.
- Building relationships.
- Excellent eye for detail- precise analysis of figures(analytical and numerical).
- Can identify potential problems and opportunities both in the short term and in the long term.
- Root-cause analysis.