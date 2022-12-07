Business Analyst at Omnia (Pty) LTD

Overview

The position requires a dynamic individual to become part of the Supply Chain Omnia group – the position will report to Manager Business Solutions.

Qualifications

BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Experience

At least 5+ years’ experience.

Duties

Evaluate business data with the primary goal of improving decision making processes in the organization

Translate business requirements into system specifications. Gather, interpret and documents requirements (Business, functional and Technical)

Participate in the solution design process

Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environment

Project Management (Implementation and setup of systems & Quality assurance and testing)

Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training

Business process improvement

Job Competencies

Excellent verbal and communication skills.

Excellent organization, planning, time management and follow-up skills.

Building relationships.

Excellent eye for detail- precise analysis of figures(analytical and numerical).

Can identify potential problems and opportunities both in the short term and in the long term.

Root-cause analysis.

