Business Analyst at Omnia (Pty) LTD

Dec 7, 2022

Overview

The position requires a dynamic individual to become part of the Supply Chain Omnia group – the position will report to Manager Business Solutions.

Qualifications

BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Experience

At least 5+ years’ experience.

Duties

  • Evaluate business data with the primary goal of improving decision making processes in the organization
  • Translate business requirements into system specifications. Gather, interpret and documents requirements (Business, functional and Technical)
  • Participate in the solution design process
  • Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environment
  • Project Management (Implementation and setup of systems & Quality assurance and testing)
  • Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training
  • Business process improvement

Job Competencies

  • Excellent verbal and communication skills.
  • Excellent organization, planning, time management and follow-up skills.
  • Building relationships.
  • Excellent eye for detail- precise analysis of figures(analytical and numerical).
  • Can identify potential problems and opportunities both in the short term and in the long term.
  • Root-cause analysis.

