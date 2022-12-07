Business Analyst (Card Processing) (CH864) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for a technical Business Analyst in the Card Processing area.
Purpose Statement
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
- Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems
- Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
- Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution
- Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change
Experience
Min:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
Business Analyst
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Banking and IT Standards and governance
- Testing practices and methodology
Ideal:
- Detailed knowledge of:
- Agile development life cycle
- Change Management
- Banking systems
- MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
- Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
- Solid understanding of:
- Project Management
- Communication Skills and Conflict Management
Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Conditions of Employment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.