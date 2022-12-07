Business Analyst (Card Processing) (CH864) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for a technical Business Analyst in the Card Processing area.

Purpose Statement

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution

Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience

Min:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Business Analyst

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Banking and IT Standards and governance

Testing practices and methodology

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Agile development life cycle

Change Management

Banking systems

MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

Solid understanding of:

Project Management

Communication Skills and Conflict Management

Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:







